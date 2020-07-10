HOEPPNER, MARY HELENA (HELEN) (nee HYLAND) May 1, 1945 – July 1, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully in her sleep, in the early morning of July 1, 2020, in London, England, where she has made her home for the last 12 years. Throughout her life she served with passion and commitment enabling and promoting the welfare and well-being of children and young people. When called upon, she always rose and shone, touching the lives of many people She will be missed by her husband, Solihin and by her family and friends, as well as by many she engaged with over the years. Offers of sympathy and support, may be made through donations to St. Joseph's Hospice, London, UK (https://sjhospicelondon.com
).