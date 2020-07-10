1/1
MARY HELENA (HELEN) HOEPPNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOEPPNER, MARY HELENA (HELEN) (nee HYLAND) May 1, 1945 – July 1, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully in her sleep, in the early morning of July 1, 2020, in London, England, where she has made her home for the last 12 years. Throughout her life she served with passion and commitment enabling and promoting the welfare and well-being of children and young people. When called upon, she always rose and shone, touching the lives of many people She will be missed by her husband, Solihin and by her family and friends, as well as by many she engaged with over the years. Offers of sympathy and support, may be made through donations to St. Joseph's Hospice, London, UK (https://sjhospicelondon.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved