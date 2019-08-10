MARY HILDA SMITH

SMITH, MARY HILDA (nee CLARKE) June 2, 1918-August 2, 2019 At Case Manor, Bobcaygeon, Ontario, on Friday, August 2, 2019. Mary, beloved wife of the late George Wellington Smith. Loving mother of Shirley (Bill), of Bobcaygeon, Ontario and Clarke (Joanne) of Schomberg, Ontario. Cherished grandma of Jamie (Heather), Ryan (Caelyn), Ashleigh (Jamie) and great-grandma to Charlotte, Everly and Kieran. A private family gathering will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora. Donations to Crohn's and Colitis Canada would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019
