HORWOOD, Mary Mary Katherine Horwood (formerly Partington, née Graham), born in Toronto on March 8, 1928 passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on April 27, 2019, following a stroke. Mary leaves behind her loving husband of 37 years, Roy Horwood; her dear sister Margaret Simons; her adoring children Lawrence Partington (Carol), Carol Semple (Doug) and David Partington; her beloved grandchildren P.J., Paul, Mark and Joy and great-granddaughter Alice. A gathering to celebrate Mary's life to be held at Hollandview Trail Retirement Residence in Aurora at a later date. If you wish to honour Mary, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be much appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 2, 2019