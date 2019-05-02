Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary HORWOOD. View Sign Obituary

HORWOOD, Mary Mary Katherine Horwood (formerly Partington, née Graham), born in Toronto on March 8, 1928 passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on April 27, 2019, following a stroke. Mary leaves behind her loving husband of 37 years, Roy Horwood; her dear sister Margaret Simons; her adoring children Lawrence Partington (Carol), Carol Semple (Doug) and David Partington; her beloved grandchildren P.J., Paul, Mark and Joy and great-granddaughter Alice. A gathering to celebrate Mary's life to be held at Hollandview Trail Retirement Residence in Aurora at a later date. If you wish to honour Mary, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be much appreciated.

Published in the Toronto Star on May 2, 2019

