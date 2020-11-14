1/1
MARY HUGHES
HUGHES, MARY Mary Hughes, of Mississauga, passed quickly into the presence of Christ, her Saviour, on November 7, 2020, at Credit Valley Hospital. Mary was born in 1940, in Nova Scotia, to Peder and Marie Pedersen and came with her family to Toronto as a child. Mary was the loving wife of Richard, "kid sister" of Erik, Edith, Axel, Greta (all pre-deceased), and Mona, and dear sister-in-law of Shaun and Dianne. Her thoughtfulness and gentle ways endeared her to them, and to her friends and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2021. Donations to Toronto Humane Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be much appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
