BLAKE, MARY IRENE (nee SCOTT) Mary was born in London, Ontario on September 13, 1924. She passed away on December 31, 2019 at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years Stan, who passed away in 2013. She is survived by her son Michael (Jan), daughter Pamela (William) and grandsons Michael (Annette) and Christopher (Katie). Mary will be remembered for her humour and playfulness, her amazing sewing, knitting and baking skills, and her exceptional musical talent. Mary will be sadly missed by her family and friends but her spirit will live on in our hearts.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020