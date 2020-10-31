1/1
Mary IRENE YOUNG
YOUNG, Mary IRENE (nee BLACK) In her 90th year, Mary Young, loving wife of the late Al Young, in her 90th year, died with family by her side October 23rd, 2020. Mary will be forever loved and remembered by Nancy and John, Chelsea, Melissa and Scott Benham and the Rowley family. Mary was blessed by the care and love of many friends who were like her family. Special thanks to the friends of Richview Seniors Residence, and the care of her PSW workers. Mary loved life, friends, playing cards and shopping as often as she could. Mary has fond memories of Charleston lake, lawn bowling and special memories with St. James United Church in Etobicoke. A graveside Service will be held on Saturday November 7th at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME and CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Condolences can be sent via the funeral home website below Mary's notice. In remembrance of Mary please offer your support to St. James United Church. 

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
