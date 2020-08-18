HILLS, Mary Isobel "Sue" Passed away peacefully, at her home in Keswick, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the age of 96 years. Predeceased by her husband John Hills, her brother Ken Rumble, and her sisters Helen Stickley and Lenore Frogley. Beloved mother of Sharon Davis (Karen Michie), J. Russell Hills and Eric Lewis Hills (Cynthea). Sue will be sadly missed by her eight grandchildren, her 8 great-grandchildren, her extended family and many friends at Cedarvale Lodge. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Sue, donations made to the Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com