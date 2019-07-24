RYAN, MARY ISOBEL (nee WHITE, CLAPHAM) Passed away peacefully in her sleep in Cobourg on July 19, 2019, in her 101st year. She will be lovingly remembered by sons David, Paul and wife Karen, Clint and wife Nancy and daughter Patti, grandchildren David and wife Carmen, Kate and husband Greg and Shane and partner Virginia, great-grandchildren Sawyer, Oakley, Hunter, Mitch, Nelson, Peter and Patrick. We will miss her smile, her giggle and her eternal optimism. She will also be remembered with a smile by the Kelly family, the Agostino Family and the staff of Extendicare Cobourg and all of the friends whose lives she brightened. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Funeral service at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 24, 2019