WILSON, MARY ISOBEL At her 90th birthday party, Mary Wilson was asked if she ever thought she would make it to 90. "Never in 100 years," was her reply. She made it to 91, with her sense of humour intact. Mary (nee Kreig) Wilson passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Serenity Place in Barrie, Ontario. Mary is survived by her sister Sylvia Turcotte (Dwaine); children David (Lorna), Barbara Edwards (Blake), Craig (Bahar) and Janet Kinsey (Wynstan); grandchildren Lee, Luke and Zach Edwards, Sam and Charlotte Wilson, Ben, Jay and Simon Kinsey; great-grandchildren Blake and Chelsea Edwards and Edgar Wilson; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband Victor in 2005; and siblings Elizabeth, John and Cameron. Mary was an avid reader and defeated her children many times at Scrabble. As a teenager, she loved big band music; as an adult, travel, gardening, painting and quilting. But family always came first. Mary's life will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Unity United Church, Vasey, Ontario (4967 4th Ln. N., Midland, ON (unityunitedchurch.ca). There will be a visitation at 1:00 p.m., with a service at 1:30 p.m. and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the literacy programs of Frontier College (www.frontiercollege.ca) or the Heart & Stroke Foundation (www.heartandstroke.ca).
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019