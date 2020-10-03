WILSON, MARY "MOLLY" ISOBEL (nee BENNETT) June 10, 1923 - September 28, 2020 Peacefully passed, with family by her side, at the Hillcrest Village Care on September 28, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Wilson. Loving mother of Sharene Cooper (Roy), Joan Wilson, Michael Wilson and David Wilson. Proud grandmother of Julia (Michael), Shane (Sheri), Sharene and Brandon. great-grandmother of Olivia and Tierra. Molly will be missed by her family and dear friends. A celebration of Molly's life will take place at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County, and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com