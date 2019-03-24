OLD, Mary J. Passed at Mackenzie Health Centre on Thursday, March 22, 2019, in her 90th year. Loving mother of son Daniel (Teresa) and her late daughter Maureen. Predeceased by her husband Robert (Bob), brothers Donald and Kenneth and niece Larkin. Cherished grandmother of Allison and Alex. Mary will be fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law Lila, Dorothy and Nancy and brothers-in-law John (Marjory) and Budd, nephews Glen (Lynne), Patrick (Lisa) and niece Kathy (Dave). Great-aunt of Laura (John), Kevin, Brandon (Sarah), Brittany (Dean), Ian (Lindsay) and Tyler (Sara). Great-great-aunt of Matthew, Nicholas, Vivienne and Bernadette. A special thank you to Laurie whose devotion and care to Mary was very much appreciated. Family and friends may visit at York Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, North York, on Monday, March 25th (6 – 9 p.m.). Funeral service at Thornhill Presbyterian Church, 271 Centre Street, Thornhill, on Tuesday, March 26th at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception in the great hall. Cremation to follow. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation appreciated. Please visit www.etouch.ca for more details.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary J. OLD.
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
(416) 221-3404
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2019