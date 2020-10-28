BADGER, Mary Jane (nee ATKINSON) passed away peacefully, in her 95th year, on Wednesday October 21st 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Henry John (Harry) Badger, loving mother to Joan and endeared Grandma to Bryden and Nicole. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her family and those who knew her. A Private Family service will be held at the Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Dr. Newmarket, on Friday October 30th; visitation followed by service. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. A special thank you to the caring staff at Southlake Residential Care Village.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store