Mary Jane BADGER
BADGER, Mary Jane (nee ATKINSON) passed away peacefully, in her 95th year, on Wednesday October 21st 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Henry John (Harry) Badger, loving mother to Joan and endeared Grandma to Bryden and Nicole. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her family and those who knew her. A Private Family service will be held at the Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Dr. Newmarket, on Friday October 30th; visitation followed by service. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. A special thank you to the caring staff at Southlake Residential Care Village.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
(905) 898-2100
