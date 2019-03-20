BERRY, MARY JANE (nee HYLAND) Mary Jane, born on May 11, 1946, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, after a brief illness at Scarborough General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Jim Berry, longtime partner Bill Barnes and her beloved parents, Nancy and Frank Hyland. She is survived by her brother John (Kate) and sisters Susan Sutherland (Rob) and Joanne Hincks (Craig). She will be fondly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 11 a.m. at the McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Mental Health Program of the Scarborough Health Network Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019