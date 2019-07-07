BRENNAN, MARY JANE (nee TILSWORTH) Age 73, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Mary Jane, beloved wife of Donald Brennan. Much-loved Mother of Jennifer Brennan (Jean-Paul) and Eva Hannah (Kevin). Cherished and adored Grandma of Christopher and Andrew Hannah. Mary Jane had many hobbies and much to the delight of her family (and all the neighbourhood children) baking dozens and dozens of delicious cookies was one of them. Mary Jane had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. The Family would like to thank Dr. Robinson and Dr. Awad at Kingston General Hospital and the Nursing staff (Heather, Ru and Morgan) on Davies 4 for their kindness, thoughtfulness and care. No funeral service will be held as that was Mary Jane's wish, only a private family interment. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington (https://alzheimer.ca/en/kfla).
Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019