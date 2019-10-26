Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY JANE "JEAN" BUCKLEY. View Sign Service Information DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER 378 WILSON ST EAST Ancaster , ON L9G 2C2 (905)-648-3852 Obituary

BUCKLEY, MARY JANE "JEAN" (nee ALEXANDER) Passed away peacefully at the age of 88 at St. Joseph's Hospital after a very happy life filled with love. Beloved mother of Neil (Gioia) and grandmother of Francesca. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, James and her brothers Samuel and John. She loved travelling, reading and playing board and card games with family and friends. She especially had a fondness for all things Northern Ireland. Jean will be sadly missed by cousins, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends, both in Canada and Northern Ireland. The family is extremely grateful for the excellent care Jean received over the years by her family physician Dr. A. Kronenwald and, over the past few weeks, by doctors and nurses in the Clinical Teaching Unit at St. Joseph's Hospital. The family will receive friends at the Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home "Ancaster Chapel", 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster on Sunday, October 27th, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday, October 28th, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Hamilton. If so desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to Jean's charity of choice, the McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation.

BUCKLEY, MARY JANE "JEAN" (nee ALEXANDER) Passed away peacefully at the age of 88 at St. Joseph's Hospital after a very happy life filled with love. Beloved mother of Neil (Gioia) and grandmother of Francesca. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, James and her brothers Samuel and John. She loved travelling, reading and playing board and card games with family and friends. She especially had a fondness for all things Northern Ireland. Jean will be sadly missed by cousins, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends, both in Canada and Northern Ireland. The family is extremely grateful for the excellent care Jean received over the years by her family physician Dr. A. Kronenwald and, over the past few weeks, by doctors and nurses in the Clinical Teaching Unit at St. Joseph's Hospital. The family will receive friends at the Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home "Ancaster Chapel", 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster on Sunday, October 27th, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday, October 28th, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Hamilton. If so desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to Jean's charity of choice, the McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close