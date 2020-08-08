KONTOS, Mary Jane Helen (nee GOUETT) September 8, 1942 – July 24, 2020 It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Jane Helen Kontos of Waubaushene, on July 24, 2020, at the age of 77 years. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 57 years, George; sons: Christopher (Joanne) and George Jr. (DeAnn); grandchildren: Kristoff and Joelle; siblings: Martine (Richard), Marsha, Michael (Ellen) and Michele; and in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada, Greece and the U.S. Mary Jane was predeceased by her brother (Marshall) and by her parents (Marshall and Helen) and stepmother (Kathleen). Mary Jane was born in St. Catharines, Ontario, where her family lived briefly during WWII, though they soon returned to their native Waubaushene. After completing high school, Mary Jane moved to Toronto, where she met her husband, George, and where they started their family. In the 1960s and early 1970s, she worked in Toronto's financial district and was one of the first women to be a cage manager in a stock brokerage firm. The family eventually returned to Mary Jane's native Waubaushene, where she spent the majority of her years. She was very proud to spend the last years of her working life at her sons' business, PROS Marketing. Mary Jane's reputation as a superb cook is well-known, and she loved cooking for both family and friends. Being a guest at her table was an unforgettable culinary experience. Condolences and information about memorial donations may be found at www.penetangfuneral.ca