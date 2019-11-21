YEATES, MARY JANE Passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Loving wife of Jim for 41 years. Beloved mother of Bryan and Christine (Ryan). Cherished grandmother of Liam. Dear sister of Ted and Bob. Mary Jane will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. A Service to Celebrate Mary Jane's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport), 905-440-3595. In memory of Mary Jane, donations may be made to the . Memories may be shared at destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019