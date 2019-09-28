BONE (SCHRAMM), MARY JEAN Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Hospice Simcoe in Barrie, Ontario, in her 87th year. Predeceased by her first husband Robert W. Bone and her second husband John Schramm. Dearly missed by her children Bruce, Terry (Melissa) and Janis. Beloved grandmother of Geoffrey, Kathie (Steve), Andrea, David (Ilze), Jessica (Jason) and Mark (Natasha). Proud great-grandmother of Zander, Preston, Emma, Liana, Jonathan, Abby, Jason David, Hope, Joshua and Caleb. Survived by her sister Pat (Harry) and family. In her earlier years, Jean and Bob enjoyed many good times with their friends in the Starcraft Camping Club. In later years, Jean and John enjoyed warm winters in Dunedin, Florida, waiting for Blue Jays spring training to begin. As per Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy. 27), 416-679-1803, on Monday, October 7th at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Simcoe would be appreciated by the family.

