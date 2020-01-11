|
BOROVIJS, Mary Jean (nee McDERMID) January 25, 1957 - January 6, 2020 Peacefully the morning of January 6, 2020, with family at her bedside. Born January 24, 1957 and raised in the Ottawa Valley, Jeannie moved to Toronto to work at Sick Kids Hospital. She was fiercely proud of her son Tyler, a graduate of University of Toronto and OISE, and his career as a math and science educator. Survived by loving son Tyler Borovijs (Kelly Miller), sisters Claire Poirier (Camil), Harriet Hodgins (John), sister-in-law June. Predeceased by parents Alec and Lulu McDermid; brothers Bob (Alice), Campbell (Beatrice) and Douglas; former spouse Yancy Borovijs. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeannie loved life and its simple pleasures - a cup of Tim's (three milks, no sugar), a long walk, listening to music, sharing wine with friends; and her face would light up when family or friends came to visit. She faced major health challenges with raw courage, perseverance and dry wit. A tough character who brooked no fools, she was generous, game for adventure and full of life. The family thanks staff and volunteers at The O'Neill Centre for Jeannie's long-term care. Thanks to staff at Toronto Western Hospital and Kensington Hospice for recent care and support, and to Dr. Melissa Li for enabling our transfer to Hospice. A memorial for Jeannie will be held in the Ottawa Valley in summer 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kensington Hospice or Lupus Canada. Condolences may be offered through www.abc-toronto.com. "Don't weep at my grave, for I am not there. I've a date with a butterfly to dance in the air. I'm singing in the sunshine, wild and free; playing tag with the wind while I'm waiting for thee." (Sharon A. Bryington).
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020