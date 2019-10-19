DEETH, MARY-JEAN On Monday, October 14, 2019, at the age of 77, Mary-Jean Deeth passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in her home. Mary-Jean was born June 30, 1942 to Catherine and Kenneth Mackinnon. Mary-Jean will be remembered by family and friends as vibrant, kind, creative, thoughtful, down-to-earth, funny, musical, and fiercely intelligent. Mary-Jean loved to read and was passionate about politics. As a mother, she was always quick to make her children laugh, see the bright side of life, and to encourage them to be themselves and pursue their dreams no matter the challenges. She cared deeply about the underdog and possessed strong ethics and a keen sense of justice. She gave generously to charities and volunteered her time to help make life better for others. In 1986, Mary-Jean and her spouse Don Buchanan pooled their resources and started their own rubber import business Buchanan Rubber Ltd. The business expanded significantly over the years and in 1995 they opened a branch in Montreal. Two years later, they bought out their much larger competitor. Mary-Jean's passion for people made her a natural in running the customer service department. Over the years, she loved to tell stories of her and Don's travels and interactions with suppliers overseas. After 18 years, they sold the business and retired in Etobicoke. Even to this day, clients and customers reminisce about Mary-Jean's skill, humour, and interesting anecdotes about her travels. Mary-Jean is survived by her partner, Don Buchanan; sister Beth Thomas; brother, Donald Mackinnon; two sons, Terry (Christa) and Sander (Carolyn) Deeth; daughter, Kelli Deeth (Liam); two step-children, Bruce and Kathleen Buchanan; six grandchildren, Joshua and Adam, Abbigail, Emily, Lillianna, and Tyler; twelve nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, as expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of choice would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019