KERR, MARY JOHANNA (nee BRUGMAN) Passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in her 84th year. Beloved wife of the late Jannes (John). Dear mother of Tom (Almira), Yolanda, Paul (Jenny) and Dan (Theresa). Loving grandmother of Sean, Tyler, Madison, Amanda, Brayden, Nolan, and Reece. Considering pandemic restrictions, a private family service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 16th, at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, with an interment at Elmwood Cemetery to follow. Please visit www.dixongarland.com
for access to the service livestream. The family plans to hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.