PENNELL, MARY-JOSEPHINE (nee BRAZIL) It is with great sadness that the family of Mary-Josephine announces her passing, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her loving husband William. Loving mom of Paul, and William. Mary-Josephine will be lovingly remembered by her siblings Clare Gregory, Joan (Bill Ryan), Eileen (John Woodford) and Michael (Josephine). Predeceased by her siblings Cecilia, Margaret, Gerald and Matthew. Mary-Josephine will be lovingly remembered by her extensive family and friends in Newfoundland and Canada. Family and friends may visit at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Martha and Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Assumption Catholic Cemetery. If desired, remembrances may be donated to the benefit of Alzheimer's research. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019