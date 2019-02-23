SARGENT, MARY JOSEPHINE "JOSIE" Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Extendicare Halton Hills, with her family by her side. Josie (nee Curtis) at the age of 96 years, wife of the late Doug Sargent. Loving mother of Chris Briggs (Bill), Jody, Bob (Jacqueline), John (Lynn) and Paul (Lori). Proud grandmother of Elizabeth Suurd (Jason), Jamie Briggs, Jeff Norton (Sharon), Jennifer Howe (Justin) and Jonathan Norton (Nathan), Jared Sargent (Meredith), Sean Sargent, Cristal Sargent, Marcus Sargent (Michelle), Curtis Sargent and Matthew Sargent (Sarah). Great-grandmother of Benjamin Norton, Robin Norton, Teri Howe and Sydney Sargent. Predeceased by sisters Ellen Saxe (Dave), Marnie Cleave (Walker), Alice Walker (George) and Teresa Williams (Dave). Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Rd., Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Memorial Service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, February 27th at 2:00 p.m. In memory contributions to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills or Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019