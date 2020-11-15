DANIELS-RAYMAN, Mary Julietta April 6, 1938 - November 12, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Daniels-Rayman of Scarborough, Ontario. Mary will be remembered for her extroverted personality, as a world traveler, devoted parishioner, and as a dear friend and mother. She was predeceased by her loving husbands Neville Daniels (deceased 1992) and Derek Rayman (deceased 2003), brothers George and Joseph Solomon and sister Anita Cripps. As well as daughter Susan Daniels, son and daughter Sean Rayman and Susan Rayman-Zeller. She is survived by her brother John Solomon (Valerie), nephew Wayne Cripps (Megan). She will be missed by goddaughter Selena Pollard, daughters Alison Rayman (Bill) their children Julie and Cameron, Anzalene (Latiff) Rayman, children Damien Arianna, and son-in-law James Zeller (Lourdes) and son Evan and numerous friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Ogden Funeral Home. Due to the current restrictions, a private visitation and funeral will be held. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Guyana Christian Charities or St. Barnabas Church to support the parish.