COLLINS, MARY K. Born in Toronto. Died August 10, 2020, at home in her sleep at Bloomington Cove Care Community, Stouffville. Mary was a lifelong member of the Girl Guides Sea Rangers Association. She was passionate about this organization and was well-loved and respected. All whom she met experienced her generosity, kind heart and love of life. Everyone who knew her loved her. She had an infectious smile; a heartfelt passion for life and an unyielding free spirit experienced by all who she touched throughout her years. Predeceased by her husband, Maurice. Mary is survived by her two sons; David and Larry; grandchildren, Maurice, Ashley, Zofia and Amanda; and four great-grandchildren. Mary will be cremated at St. James Cemetery. Service to take place at a future date to be announced by the family. Send condolences through www.humphreymiles.com


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
