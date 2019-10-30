KACZMAREK, MARY (nee OSTAFICHUK) Passed away peacefully at her home in Mississauga surrounded by her loved ones on October 28, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Joseph and loving mother to Katherine "Kathy" and Josephine "Dodie". Predeceased by her beloved sister Catherine and cherished sister to Mike. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to all of her caregivers. A "tuff" Cape Bretoner, Mary loved the colour purple, the Toronto Blue Jays and her word search books. Family and friends will be received at the SCOTT FUNERAL HOME, "MISSISSAUGA CHAPEL" (420 Dundas Street East, Mississauga) on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at The Scott Funeral Home "Mississauga Chapel". Interment to follow at Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens.

