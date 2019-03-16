Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY KATHALEEN HUNTLEY. View Sign



HUNTLEY, MARY KATHALEEN (nee LOCKE) It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Huntley announces her passing after a brief illness, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, with her family by her side, at the age of 85 years. Mary has been reunited with her loving husband of 65 years, Kenneth. She was the daughter of William and Mildred Locke and sister of Ruth Evans and Bill Jr., who are all predeceased. She is survived by her sister, Grace Kent. Mary was a dedicated mother to her children Laura (Richard) Guenette, Jennifer (Rod) Pitre, Alfred predeceased (MaryAnne), Bruce (Jan), Sharon (Blair) Swenor and Michael. She was a loving grandmother to Gary Van Exan, Marc (Lynne) Guenette, Carole (Pascal) Mongrain, Kristen (Ian) Strong, Melissa (Michael) Catlin, Lindsay Huntley, Corrine (James) Quilty, Christopher (Laura) Huntley, Clayton (Quincy) Huntley and Vanessa Huntley. Mary was also great-grandmother to 12 and great-great-grandmother to one. Mary, a dedicated Christian, found her strength in her love of God. She enjoyed music, especially Christian, reading and working with her hands in many different ways. She took great pride in her home and always endeavored to create a warm, beautiful and pleasing atmosphere. For the majority of her married life, Mary worked alongside her husband, Ken, as his secretary, bookkeeper and general assistant in their family operated building restoration business until their retirement, in 1998. A very social person, Mary will be fondly remembered by many. Funeral service will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach St., Port Perry, ON (905-985-7331), on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation for one hour prior. Reception will immediately follow, after which time Mary will be laid to rest with Ken in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer Society, or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandow.ca Funeral Home Low & Low Funeral Directors

