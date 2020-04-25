SMITH, MARY KATHERINE (MOLLY) April 28, 1918 - April 16, 2020 Molly passed away peacefully, at Christie Gardens in Toronto, on April 16, 2020, less than two weeks before her 102nd birthday. What a long and meaningful life. Born and raised in Barrie, she was the daughter of Frank and Ada Smith. She was predeceased by her two brothers and their wives, John Caulfield Smith (Jean) and Douglas Smith (Betty). She was the loving aunt of Barbara Nair (the late Harash), Donald Smith (Nancy), Ian Smith (Melany), Bradley Smith (Patricia); and the great-aunt of Eric Nair (Stephanie), David Smith (Lisa Marie), Geoffrey Smith (Melissa), Peter Smith, Gillian Smith and Adrian Smith; and the great-great aunt of Graham Nair. To her family she gave everything, caring for her mother for years following an untimely stroke and watching over her widowed sister in-law Betty during her final five years at Christie Gardens. To the younger generation, her love was unconditional, keeping up with and encouraging her many nieces, nephews and their offspring. In a 2013 note she wrote; "Thanks to all my family for being so thoughtful and caring. Family means a great deal to us as we grow older and I have been very blessed." Molly trained as a dietitian at Macdonald Institute, Ontario Agricultural College in Guelph, graduating in 1939. Following graduation, she worked for 11 years in Toronto managing the food service operations at iconic City institutions including Simpson's Arcadian Court and Women's College Hospital. In 1950, at the young age of 32, she was lured away from Toronto and returned to her hometown, where she spent the next 32 years overseeing the food service operations as Chief Dietitian at Barrie's Royal Victoria Hospital. In 1982, after 43 years of caring for the dietary needs of others, Molly retired. She remained active in the Barrie community and her beloved St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, gaining great respect throughout the community. In 2003, she convinced her brother Douglas and her sister in-law Betty to join her at Christie Gardens, which in retrospect, was arguably the best in a long run of wise decisions that she made throughout her life. We warmly thank all her friends and caregivers at Christie Gardens for their dedication to consistently providing unparalleled care and support during her 17 years in residence. Given current limitations, a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Molly's wonderful life will be scheduled and communicated at an appropriate future time. Arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Molly's memory. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.