LAKE, MARY KATHLEEN At the Wenleigh Nursing Home, Mississauga, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, Mary Kathleen Lake, at the age of 94 years, beloved wife the late Oscar Lake. Dear sister of Jean (deceased). Lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Private family interment has taken place in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020