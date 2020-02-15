|
LOWE, MARY KATHLEEN (KAY) (nee MATTHEWS) November 23, 1924 - February 2, 2020 Passed away at Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston. Beloved wife of 68 years to John Earl Lowe. Predeceased by loving daughter, Janet Hawkins (Brian). Loving mother also to Dave (Ruth), Marion Taylor (John), and Don (Anne Marie). Proud grandmother to Jennifer Fletcher (Tom) and Jessica Oxton (Jamie) and great-grandmother to William Fletcher. Kay was predeceased by her parents Alton and Eva Matthews and siblings Alan (Jean) and Ruth McArton (Stuart). Raised on a farm in Almonte, Ontario, Kay was an exceptional student who attended teachers college at Queen's University and taught elementary school in Ottawa. Kay and Earl built a home in the hamlet of Laskay in King Township shortly after their marriage and they resided there for fifty years. They became integral members of the that community and raised their four children there. Kay and Earl enjoyed 35 years of retirement together where they were fortunate to be able to travel extensively, spend time in Florida during the winter, and visit regularly with friends and family. In 2006 Kay and Earl moved to the Alliston area; first residing at Briar Hill and more recently at Kingsmere Retirement Residence. They enjoyed their membership in the Knox Presbyterian Church community while living in Alliston. Kay had a lifelong love of reading, enjoyed travel and was an accomplished knitter. She was a fine cook; she loved to bake and enjoyed walking, swimming and line dancing to stay active. Kay enjoyed her summer holidays spent with longtime friends and her family at Shipton's cottages on Penn Lake near Huntsville. Several times yearly for as long as they were able to; she and Earl would travel to Eastern Ontario to visit with family. She was a keen volunteer in the community at King and she and Earl were always ready to support their family. A woman of great faith and strength, Kay will be sorely missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 160 King St. S., Alliston, ON. Visitation: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Febuary 20, 2020. Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020. Reception to follow. Donations in Kay's memory may be made to Alliston Out of the Cold or Matthews House Hospice (Alliston). www.thomasfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020