KISPAL-KOVACS, MARY (nee HEGEDUS) Passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital on Sunday, February 10, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Peter, dear mother of Joseph (Joanne Disensi) and Terri Johnson (Kevin). Loving grandmother of Ariel, Adam and Alex. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. Following the Mass the family will greet visitors at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of the Jane subway) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Private burial. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2019