KODRIC, MARY It is with profound sadness we announce that, after a recent diagnosis of cancer and extremely brief illness, Mary Helena Kodric died on April 29, 2020, at the too-young age of 61. Mary was predeceased by her parents Vinko and Ivanka and is survived by her siblings, Irene (Garry), David (Marrianne) and Sonja (Dev) as well her four beloved nieces, Laura, Heather, Lief and Caitlyn, as well as by her beloved cat, Phoebe. Mary was a passionate and driven lawyer, with a brilliant mind, but to her family, friends and colleagues she was so much more. A celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later date. At this time cremation has taken place. To honour Mary's love of helping youth and her love of animals, a donation can be made in Mary's memory to Youth Link or an animal rescue of your choice. For a tribute to Mary's memory, please call 519-772-1237 or follow the link below: www.tricitycremations.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 1, 2020.