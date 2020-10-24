Mary KONDO

KONDO, Mary (nee SHIMIZU) Born July 3, 1925 in Toronto. Surrounded by family, Mom passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 95. Mom and Dad put family first and sacrificed so their sons would never go without. "Marse", as Dad used to call her, was selfless and never had a bad word to say about anyone. You couldn't help but smile after meeting Mom. Her easygoing, pleasant personality made everyone she came into contact with feel special. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Ted (Tadao). Devoted mother to Brian and his wife Kelly and Steven and his wife Chiki (Chieko). Cherished grandmother to Madison, Jordan, Michael and Stephanie. Predeceased by her parents James (Motoji) and Tsune Shimizu and brother Henry. Loving sister to Dr. Arthur Shimizu. The family would like to thank the staff at The Dunfield Retirement Residence for giving Mom a safe and warm place to call home for the past 8 years. She would tell us everyone was so nice and she always felt spoiled there. We would also like to thank Mom's nurses and doctors at Sunnybrook Hospital's D4 ICU unit for their exceptional care and compassion. Special thanks to Dr. Shelly Dev. Her empathy as we were making difficult decisions while always being an advocate for her patient is a true gift for which our family will forever be grateful. Family and friends may visit at the Highland Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough (west of Warden Ave.), on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 1–3 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. Online condolences please visit www.highlandfuneralhome.ca/Scarborough