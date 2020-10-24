1/1
Mary KONDO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KONDO, Mary (nee SHIMIZU) Born July 3, 1925 in Toronto. Surrounded by family, Mom passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 95. Mom and Dad put family first and sacrificed so their sons would never go without. "Marse", as Dad used to call her, was selfless and never had a bad word to say about anyone. You couldn't help but smile after meeting Mom. Her easygoing, pleasant personality made everyone she came into contact with feel special. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Ted (Tadao). Devoted mother to Brian and his wife Kelly and Steven and his wife Chiki (Chieko). Cherished grandmother to Madison, Jordan, Michael and Stephanie. Predeceased by her parents James (Motoji) and Tsune Shimizu and brother Henry. Loving sister to Dr. Arthur Shimizu. The family would like to thank the staff at The Dunfield Retirement Residence for giving Mom a safe and warm place to call home for the past 8 years. She would tell us everyone was so nice and she always felt spoiled there. We would also like to thank Mom's nurses and doctors at Sunnybrook Hospital's D4 ICU unit for their exceptional care and compassion. Special thanks to Dr. Shelly Dev. Her empathy as we were making difficult decisions while always being an advocate for her patient is a true gift for which our family will forever be grateful. Family and friends may visit at the Highland Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough (west of Warden Ave.), on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 1–3 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. Online condolences please visit www.highlandfuneralhome.ca/Scarborough

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3
(416) 773-0933
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved