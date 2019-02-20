Mary KUDLAK

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary KUDLAK.

KUDLAK, Mary Beloved wife of John Kudlak, and mother of William, Robert, Janice, and Brian Kudlak, passed away peacefully at Trillium Hospital on February 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Kudlak is survived by her remaining son Robert, and three grandchildren, Caius, Caman and Ben. She was predeceased by her husband, John; her sons Bill and Brian, and daughter Janice. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
logo
Funeral Home
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.