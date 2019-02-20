KUDLAK, Mary Beloved wife of John Kudlak, and mother of William, Robert, Janice, and Brian Kudlak, passed away peacefully at Trillium Hospital on February 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Kudlak is survived by her remaining son Robert, and three grandchildren, Caius, Caman and Ben. She was predeceased by her husband, John; her sons Bill and Brian, and daughter Janice. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2019