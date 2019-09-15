MARY KUZ

Obituary

KUZ, MARY The family of Mary Kuz is saddened to share the news of her peaceful passing on September 12, 2019, at the age of 96. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband Theodore in 1971. Mary was born in the city of Zboriw, on December 19, 1922 and was very proud of her Ukrainian heritage. She married in 1943 and immigrated to Canada in 1947. Mary leaves behind her sons Stephen and Alexander, grandchildren Ihor and Ulyana and 3 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Mathew and Zoe. Visitation will be held at Cardinal Funeral Home, Monday, September 16th between 6 - 9 p.m., panachyda at 7:30 p.m. (92 Annette Street, Toronto). A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 17th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, 143 Franklin Avenue, Toronto. Interment to follow at Prospect Cemetery.

May she rest in peace.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 15, 2019
