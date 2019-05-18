LAWRENCE, MARY Peacefully passed away at Bradford Valley Care Community on Tuesday, May 15, 2019, at 78 years of age. Mary Lawrence (nee Weppler) of Bradford and formerly of Brampton, Holland Landing and Waterloo. Beloved wife of Michael for 52 years. Loving mother of Mark (Kristen) and Matthew (Andrea). Mary will be lovingly remembered by her 4 grandchildren. She will also be fondly remembered by the Lawrence and Weppler families and many friends. Private family arrangements will be held. If you wish to commemorate Mary's memory, please visit www.matthewrlawrence.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019