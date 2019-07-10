LAZAROFF, MARY 1928 – 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, peacefully with family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Peter. She will be dearly missed by her children Terry, Nancy (Harold Kennedy), Peter, Tim (Anna), David (Cecilia) and Debbie. A loving grandmother to Brandon, Carole, Sandy, Catherine and Nicholas. Great-grandmother to Damon, Alexander, Brady, Chantelle and Aidan. We wish to thank her loving daughter Nancy, who dedicated her life to mom's care for the past 4 years. Mary will always be remembered as a loving mother and a special friend. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Dixie Cemetery, 737 Dundas Street East, Mississauga (905-566-9403), on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 10, 2019