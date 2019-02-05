GARTLEY, Mary Lillian (nee HOPKINS) Surrounded by her family at the Waterford Long Term Care Facility in Oakville, Mary passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 in her 97th year. She was predeceased by her husband James and brother Edward (Beatrice). She will be greatly missed by her loving daughter Marilyn (Cyril). She was the cherished grandmother of Gordon (Andrea), Kathy (Bill) and William (Lyndsay) and caring great-grandmother of Liam, Gavin, James, Cooper, Clara and Grady and dear aunt of Edward Jr. (Anne). She was a life-long member of Runnymede United Church and most recently a member of Walton United Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral to follow. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences maybe made at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2019