BECKETT, Mary Lois (nee ECKERT) Trenton ON, April 7, 1926 - Port Hope, ON, August 29, 2019. After a long productive life and a battle with Parkinson's, Lois was ready to rest. Predeceased in 1987 by Al Beckett, her husband of 42 years. Survived by son Tom (Maureen) of Newfoundland, daughter Christine (James) of Montreal; granddaughters, Alison and Rex; nieces, Carole Mandel and Lynne (Larry) Slotek, who did so much for Lois over many years, and was another daughter to her; and a loving extended family. Feisty, creative, courageous and original, Lois was known for her generosity, cheerfulness, strong back bone and integrity. She survived the Dirty Thirties and WWII. Lois volunteered with Community Care Port Hope, stitched quilts, crocheted afghans and made the best chocolate truffles on earth. All of us will miss her - family, friends and neighbours, including lifelong friend Noreen Charron, of Ottawa, and dear Anne and Jack Howe, of Port Hope, who helped Lois stay in her own home as long as possible. The family is grateful to Extendicare Port Hope for all their care and kindness to Lois. Private family interment will follow cremation, as per Lois' wishes. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to Parkinson Canada or to the W. Allan Beckett Memorial Scholarship Fund, Victoria University, 73 Queen's Park Cres., Toronto, ON M5S 1K7. Sweet dreams, sweet Lois.

