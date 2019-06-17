CAIRNS, MARY LORETTA (nee MUNRO) Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer with her loving family by her side on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald William Cairns (2017). Beloved sister of Dorothy Ormesher and Tom Munro. Loving Mom of Ron, Martin (Allison), Jeffrey (Christine), Anne-Marie Cassidy (Simon), Derek (Vanda), David (Gloria). Adoring Nana to Hayley, Ryan (Jackie), Mitchell, Michael, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Laura, Megan, Ethan, Alexzandra, Keira. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 2-4 and 6-8:30 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street (at Goulding south of Steeles). Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 3220 Bayview Avenue (north of Finch, west side). Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hill House Hospice (www.hillhousehospice.com) would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019