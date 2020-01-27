Home

Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
MARY LORETTA HOPKINS

MARY LORETTA HOPKINS Obituary
HOPKINS, MARY LORETTA July 31, 1927 - January 24, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully January 24 at Cedarvale Lodge in Keswick, Ontario. She was blessed with 92 years of wonderful life. She is survived by her son Don (Jo Anne), grandsons Jesse (Ashley) and Adam, granddaughter Jamie, and great-grandsons Cole and Carter. We are thankful for the compassionate staff at Cedarvale Lodge. Mary will be missed. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. with funeral service to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 27, 2020
