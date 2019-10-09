LYNDE, Mary Loretto (nee BECK) On Thursday, October 3, 2019 at age 87, Mary Loretto Lynde passed peacefully in her sleep at Providence Healthcare. In her final hours, she received blessings in keeping with her Catholic faith, and was surrounded by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her children Mary-Kay (John), Ralph (Carmen), D'Arcy (Monica), Ross (Nathalie), and her grandkids Dorian, Kinzey, Gia, Roshan and Shay. Visitation to be held Friday, October 11th 6-9 p.m. at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, with a funeral service Saturday, October 12th at 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, 794 Kingston Road, Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019