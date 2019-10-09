Mary Loretto LYNDE

  • "We are so sorry to hear of Marys passing, she was a lovely..."
    - Dan and Diane Beck
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
794 Kingston Road
Toronto, ON
Obituary

LYNDE, Mary Loretto (nee BECK) On Thursday, October 3, 2019 at age 87, Mary Loretto Lynde passed peacefully in her sleep at Providence Healthcare. In her final hours, she received blessings in keeping with her Catholic faith, and was surrounded by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her children Mary-Kay (John), Ralph (Carmen), D'Arcy (Monica), Ross (Nathalie), and her grandkids Dorian, Kinzey, Gia, Roshan and Shay. Visitation to be held Friday, October 11th 6-9 p.m. at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, with a funeral service Saturday, October 12th at 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, 794 Kingston Road, Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019
