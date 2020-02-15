|
GILCHRIST, MARY LOU November 2, 1938 – February 11, 2020 Your kindness touched everyone you met. The passion you had for teaching and children helped them grow. Your family meant everything to you – and you meant everything to us. We will feel your love for the rest of our lives. Cherished by your husband, Stu, for over sixty wonderful years, your devoted children, Brady, Lucie and son-in-law, Greg, your grandchildren, Palmer and Miller, who you adored to bits, special mom to Bernard and Julian, loving sister to Anita (Rob), sister-in-law, aunt and adored friend to many in Toronto and Niagara-on-the-Lake. You lived a life filled with curiosity, joy and helping others. A celebration of Mary Lou's life is being planned and we invite family and friends to share their memories, reflections and a story or two. Thank you to everyone at St. Michael's Hospital and Dr. Louis for the care and compassion you have shown Mary Lou and to the caregivers that helped mom these past few years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020