Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY GILCHRIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOU GILCHRIST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LOU GILCHRIST Obituary
GILCHRIST, MARY LOU November 2, 1938 – February 11, 2020 Your kindness touched everyone you met. The passion you had for teaching and children helped them grow. Your family meant everything to you – and you meant everything to us. We will feel your love for the rest of our lives. Cherished by your husband, Stu, for over sixty wonderful years, your devoted children, Brady, Lucie and son-in-law, Greg, your grandchildren, Palmer and Miller, who you adored to bits, special mom to Bernard and Julian, loving sister to Anita (Rob), sister-in-law, aunt and adored friend to many in Toronto and Niagara-on-the-Lake. You lived a life filled with curiosity, joy and helping others. A celebration of Mary Lou's life is being planned and we invite family and friends to share their memories, reflections and a story or two. Thank you to everyone at St. Michael's Hospital and Dr. Louis for the care and compassion you have shown Mary Lou and to the caregivers that helped mom these past few years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -