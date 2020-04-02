|
HAWKINS, MARY LOU MARGARET April 10, 1949 – March 27, 2020 Mary Lou Margaret Hawkins completed her life's journey on March 27, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her many friends in Toronto, Calgary and High River. She is predeceased by her brother Danny and survived by her husband of fifty years, Stephen, her two children, Vanessa and Simon, sisters, Lucy Anne, Cathie and Marilyn and brothers, Michael and Paul. Born April 10, 1949, to Mary and Dollard Duffy, she grew up in Toronto's east end with her three brothers and three sisters. She attended St. Joseph's primary and Notre Dame and Riverdale Collegiate High schools. In 1967, she went to Expo '67 in Montreal and with her sister, travelled to Scotland and Ireland to visit relatives and attend her pen pal's wedding in England. Mary Lou stayed on in England and while working for a company in London, met her husband. They were married in Toronto on May 2, 1970. Her husband's career moved them to Calgary in 1990. Following her husband's retirement in 2010, they moved to High River in 2012. It was her wish to be cremated without services, but wishes to be remembered at Celebrations of her Life, to be held in both High River and Toronto at future dates when public health circumstances permit. Her family wishes to express their sincere appreciation of the care given by the High River Cancer Clinic, the High River Home Care nurses and the staff and volunteers at the Foothills Country Hospice. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made directly the Foothills Country Hospice. Condolences, memories and photographs may be shared on Mary Lou's Tribute Page at www.lylereeves.com . Caring for the family is Lyle Reeves Funerals of High River, (Craig Snodgrass) 403-652-4242.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2020