McCRODAN, MARY LOU 1952 - 2019 It is with hurting and heavy hearts that we share the passing of Mary Lou on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital. She was just 67. To know Mary Lou was to know that you'd been touched by an exceptional individual. Put simply, she made a difference. Enriching lives around her with her grace, humour and a truly loving nature. She was endearing with her "Lou-isms", a quick wit and quirky off-the-wall facial expressions. She was respected as a fiercely caring advocate of what is right and was loved for her genuine depth of compassion for others. Mary Lou was Mom to Seana (Kelly) Almer and Gavin (Julie) McCrodan; stepmom to Paul Povey, Nicola (Jon Martin) Povey, Phaedra (Mike) Renaud and Jeremy (Nancy Harmer) Povey; Gramma to Accalia, Bailey, Chantel, Dylan, Ethan, Isabela, Justine, Kieran, Kyle, Logan, Lucy, Maddie; and wife and best friend to Martin Povey. She lived with her heart fully-engaged and she passed surrounded by love. A Celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held at Ancaster Mill, 548 Old Dundas Road in Ancaster on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Medicine Hat and District Health Foundation, 104, 430 – 6th Avenue SE, Medicine Hat, Alberta, T1A 2S8. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] subject heading Mary Lou McCrodan-Povey. That Last Night That last night we showered her with love because that's what she'd done for us our whole lives. That last night we told her how proud we were to be her family and what an inspiration she'd been to us. That last night she shed tears listening to messages from her grandkids. That last night we wiped our eyes and advocated for the best care for her. That last night we sat in silence with her, holding her, comforting her. Loving her. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019

