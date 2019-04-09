WATSON, MARY LOU (nee McGREGOR) Died with dignity on Saturday, April 6, 2019; the end of a long, happy and fulfilling life. Gracious and elegant. Loyal friend, quilter, avid reader, master pie maker, obsessed tennis fan, gardener, family historian, accomplished pianist, librarian, crafty card player, bowling ace, back seat driver and lifelong learner. Mary Lou loved cottage time with family and friends. Predeceased by her dear husband, the one and only Herb. Best friend and Mom to Anne Marie, Wendy (Ed), Carolyn (John), Sheila (Jim) and Mary Ellen (Glenn). Adored Gramma/Nana to Grant; Laura and Lucas; Emma; Robin and Charlotte. Dear sister of Bruce McGregor. Predeceased by brothers Bill and Ivan. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Thursday, April 11th, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday, April 12th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Anselm's Parish, 1 MacNaughton Road. Donations may be made to Kensington Hospice where Mom and her family received extraordinary care and compassion. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY LOU WATSON.
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2019