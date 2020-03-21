|
MANNERING, MARY LOUISA (nee BOWLEY) Passed away peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of George for 67 years. Loving mother of Matthew and his wife Janice, John and his wife Nan. Caring sister of Isabella and her husband Arthur. Dear grandmother of John, George, Samantha, Mary, David, Kate, JD and Kelsey. Mary loved working as the Executive Secretary to Mr. Gray at Gray Tools. Mary, her sister and mother were evacuated from Gibraltar by boat and arrived in London just in time for the Blitz at the beginning of the 2nd World War. At the family's request, cremation will take place privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the BECKETT-GLAVES FAMILY FUNERAL CENTRE, 88 Brant Avenue, Brantford, 519- 752-4331. Donations to the Sick Kids Hospital or the SPCA would be appreciated. Donations and condolences are available online at www.beckettglaves.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Mary in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020