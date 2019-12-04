KOWALCHUK, MARY LOUISE (nee HILL) Passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. She is remembered lovingly by her husband Paul, children Michael, Steven, Diana and Paula; grandchildren Danielle, Stephanie, Nicolas, Joseph, and Paul; great-grandchild Elizabeth; brother Tom Hill and sister Beth Blackburn and all who knew and loved her. She rests peacefully at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6th 2-4, 6-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, December 7th at 2 p.m. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com She will always be in our thoughts.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2019