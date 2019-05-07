McDONELL, MARY LOUISE (nee NEWTON) Surrounded by her family, Mary died in peace at Markham Stouffville Hospital on May 4, 2019. Born in Toronto, September 5, 1939 to John and Josephine Newton, married for 58 years and survived by her devoted husband Robert Joseph McDonell and their beloved children Anne Marie Wilson (Ron), Joanne McDonell, Patricia Perek (John) and Robert John McDonell. Loving grandmother to Sam, Catherine and Samantha and great-grandchild Oliver. Mary treasured and fostered a close relationship with her siblings and their families - Rita (David Whall), Elizabeth (Robert Dolan), William (Cathie), Joseph (Shirley) and John. Mary was also blessed with the warm regard of numerous nieces, nephews and cousins of the extended McDonell, Newton and Schwalm families. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, located at 166 Main St. North (Markham Rd.), Markham. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church on Friday, May 10th at 10 a.m., located at 5633 Hwy. 7, Markham, ON. A reception will follow at Christ the King Cemetery (reception hall), Markham.

