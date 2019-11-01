Mary Louise POGUE

POGUE, Mary Louise R.N., 1953 Graduate of Women's College Hosptial Loving wife of the late Thomas Pogue, passed away peacefully at the age of 88, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Amica, Bayview Gardens. Louise was surrounded by her family, three loving daughters, Pam, Sue and Sandie; her sons-in-law, Lee Tait and Stephen Lee, and her three beloved grandchildren, Amanda, Connor and Jason Lee. She will also be missed by her sister Maryon Hudson. Louise was a gentle, caring and very loving person. Everyone who met her instantly adored her. Louise treasured the friendship of those she came to know over the years at Amica. Thank you to all the wonderful Amica Staff, Community Care Givers and longtime family physician Mervyn Jackson who cared for Louise. Louise was appreciative of everyone's kindness and support over the years. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life will follow at a later date at Amica. To honour the loss of her son Tommy, donations can be made to the Hospital for Sick Children. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 1, 2019
